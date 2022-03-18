Just Blaze Shares Griselda Collab, Quickly Disappears

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday night (March 17). Just Blaze took to the Internets to share his collab with Griselda; well, Westside Gunn and Conway The Machine. However, if you missed it, the tweet and Soundcloud link is gone.

Billed as Griselda and the Blazettes Vol 1., the track sports an ill piano loop and soul vocal hits while WSG and Conway bring their usual bars and bravado. The latter’s opener won’t necessarily fly in 2022, though, just saying.

Although the song was taken down, you can still find it if you really want a listen.

The mythology is that back in 2017, Griselda and Just Blaze linked up and created several songs. A couple of years ago, La Machina, who just dropped his Shady Records debut, God Don’t Make Mistakes, shared a different song—just as hard—from their unreleased vaults on an IG Live.

Yeah, we need this Just Blaze x Griselda project to come to fruition for cultural considerations. At least an EP.

Recently, Conway The Machine hit The Breakfast Club for an enlightening interview that discussed his musical motivation as well some of the business dealings that have led to some speed bumps in the release of his new music.