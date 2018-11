Freddie Gibbs – “187 Proof” (Produced by J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League)

Gangsta Gibbs unleashed the first single, produced by the J.U.S.T.I.C.E. League, off his upcoming Cold Day In Hell project.

And either we’re trippin’ or Gibbs took a couple shots at MMG. You be the judge.

Listen To More Wired Tracks Here