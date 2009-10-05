CLOSE
Home > Beyonce

Snoop Dogg Announces Wonderland Tour And Causes Airport Scare

Leave a comment

Priority records new president has been in the news a lot lately. It seems like he just can’t help it. This time he’s going back to school. Before you get all upset he’s not doing a reality show like Flavor Flav will about going back to school.

Instead Snoop will be heading out on his “Wonderland High School” tour starting October 27 in Baltimore, Maryland to promote his 10th studio album Malice N Wonderland.

The West Coast vet will perform his classics along with new material from Malice N Wonderland, due out December 8. Snoop will be hitting the road with Method Man, Redman, and Devin the Dude.

In other Snoop news The Doggfather was stopped at an airport in Beirut for wearing suspicious jewelry. He just finished a show in Lebanon and was boarding a plane when he was stopped by airport security for wearing a bullet shaped necklace.

Snoop Dogg carries a Lebanese flag as he performs during a concert in Beirut August 20, 2009.

The necklace is from Bullets 4 Piece, a charity organization that turns bullet casing into jewelry. Their celebrity anti war jewelry fans include Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake.

The necklace was confiscated by security. No worries though, Snoop Dogg has reportedly ordered a replacement right away.

Check out Snoop’s Tour dates below.

“Wonderland High School” Tour Dates

Oct. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
 Oct. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom 
Oct. 29 – New York, NY – Nokia Theatre Times Square
 Oct. 30 – Providence, RI – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel 
Oct. 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues 
Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues 
Nov. 3 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre 
Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theatre 
Nov. 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic 
Nov. 6 – N. Kansas City, MO – Harrah’s Voodoo Lounge 
Nov. 7 – Robinson, MS – Events Center @ Harrah’s Casino 
Nov. 8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

flavor flav , jewelry , Justin Timberlake , malice n wonderland , Tour

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
SoundCloud Celebrates What's New, Now and Next in Music at The Good Room
Complex Interviews Soundcloud Rapper Video Director Cole Bennett
11.07.18
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close