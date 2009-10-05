Snoop Dogg Announces Wonderland Tour And Causes Airport Scare

Priority records new president has been in the news a lot lately. It seems like he just can’t help it. This time he’s going back to school. Before you get all upset he’s not doing a reality show like Flavor Flav will about going back to school.

Instead Snoop will be heading out on his “Wonderland High School” tour starting October 27 in Baltimore, Maryland to promote his 10th studio album Malice N Wonderland.

The West Coast vet will perform his classics along with new material from Malice N Wonderland, due out December 8. Snoop will be hitting the road with Method Man, Redman, and Devin the Dude.

In other Snoop news The Doggfather was stopped at an airport in Beirut for wearing suspicious jewelry. He just finished a show in Lebanon and was boarding a plane when he was stopped by airport security for wearing a bullet shaped necklace.

The necklace is from Bullets 4 Piece, a charity organization that turns bullet casing into jewelry. Their celebrity anti war jewelry fans include Beyoncé and Justin Timberlake.

The necklace was confiscated by security. No worries though, Snoop Dogg has reportedly ordered a replacement right away.

Check out Snoop’s Tour dates below.

“Wonderland High School” Tour Dates

Oct. 27 – Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

Oct. 28 – Sayreville, NJ – Starland Ballroom

Oct. 29 – New York, NY – Nokia Theatre Times Square

Oct. 30 – Providence, RI – Lupo’s Heartbreak Hotel

Oct. 31 – Atlantic City, NJ – House of Blues

Nov. 1 – Boston, MA – House of Blues

Nov. 3 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue Theatre

Nov. 4 – Chicago, IL – Congress Theatre

Nov. 5 – Minneapolis, MN – Epic

Nov. 6 – N. Kansas City, MO – Harrah’s Voodoo Lounge

Nov. 7 – Robinson, MS – Events Center @ Harrah’s Casino

Nov. 8 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues