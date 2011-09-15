Consequence Squashes Beef With Kanye, But Not With Everyone Else [Video]

Consequence & Kanye West Reconcile

Consequence went on MTV Rap Fix Live and spoke to Sway about burying the beef with Kanye West.

Sitting next to fellow Queens native, Lloyd Banks, Cons rambled on about war causing division and then claimed that a back and forth email session with Mr. West started with an all caps tirade but ended with love.

As for the other people they must “see him in the streets.”

Pusha T is most likely the man that he is mentioning. Maybe he’ll end that feud too.

He goes in about the actual convo with Kanye, then botches up some G.I. Joe reference mentioning “Zarnax and Tarmax?” Cartoon fans are scratching their heads, but the point is he feels like they are brothers and he had to reach out even though he isn’t going back to G.O.O.D Music. The second part is below. Did he reconcile to save himself?