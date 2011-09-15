Jay-Z Talks 9/11, Toughness Of New Yorkers & WTT Tour At NY Jets Game [Video]

Jay-Z Talks 9-11, NYC Response, Jets & WTT Tour

Jay-Z wanted sports anchor Eric Allen to know that he threw some tight spirals on the sidelines of the Jets vs Cowboys football game, but on the reflective opening day of the NFL, Hov responded to questions about September 11th, 2001.

Jay remembers shooting a video for “Girls, Girls, Girls” in California on the same day that he dropped his LP, The Blueprint.

The Empire State of Mind spitter said he didn’t believe the news of the Towers dropping and he claimed that the footage looked similar to an apocalyptic film.

Mr. Carter also touched on the toughness and resolve of the city’s dwellers and mentioned his plans for the Watch The Throne Tour with Kanye. He didn’t say whether he’s a Giant or Jet supporter but he did give praise to Jets coach Rex Ryan.

Peep the interview below.

