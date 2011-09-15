50 Cent, Tika Sumpter, Angela Simmons Promote “Street King” Energy Shots [Photos]



50 Cent And Tika Sumpter Celebrate “Street King”

50 Cent continued the promotion of his new “Street King Energy” drink Wednesday by hosting a launch party with a slew of celebrities.

Included in that lineup was actress Tika Sumpter, Angela Simmons, Tyson Beckford and the rapper’s official DJ, DJ Whoo Kid.

As previously reported, the line of energy shots is 50 Cent’s latest endeavor with an aim to provide 1 billion meals over the next five years to needy people in Africa.

With every shot purchased, a meal is provided for a child in need.

Check out 50 doing good in the hood and celebrating “Street King” below.

