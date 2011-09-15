CLOSE
Fabolous,Trey Songz, Lloyd Banks, & Vado Perform At SOBs In New York [Photos]

Trey Songz, Lloyd Banks, & Vado all jumped on stage with Fabolous to help him celebrate the 10 year anniversary of his debut album Ghetto Fabolous at SOBs in New York. 

The platinum selling album which released 10 years ago featured the first commercial success for the Brooklyn rapper, who is now working on his 6rh studio album.

Also performing tracks from his S.O.U.L. Tape, Fabolous gave the fans what they wanted and showed us why he has been one of the few consistent rappers over the past 10 years.

Peep the page #’s below to see pictures from the event.

