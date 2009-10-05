The Game Returns Home For “Detox”

Ever since the release of The Blueprint III, thing have been kind of quiet from The Game. Although he has continued his “Fawk Jay-Z” campaign, there has yet to be 1000 bars sent at Hov from the West Coast rapper.

According to Twitter, however, the rapper has been quite been busy outside of making his own new album.

“CAN U SAY “DETOX” ??? IN THE STUDIO WIT DRE & SNOOP. WE BOUT 2 MAKE ALOT OF PEOPLE MAD. RIDE WIT US OR GET RAN OVER ! AFTERMATH OR DIE !”

The feelings seemed mutual from the Doggfather as Snoop Dogg confirmed that the three were indeed in the process of creating the magic for Dre.

“What’s more gangsta than dis?,” he wrote. “N the studio right now!!! west coast takeover. this is how the west was one!!!”

Now everyone is getting tired of hearing about the album without actually hearing the album, but with this news, expectations have been lifted even higher. Having such a massive influence on Snoop and The Game’s debuts, the chemistry between all of them cannot be denied. Aside from working with Dre, the two have worked with each other on their own separate projects to help restore that West Coast feel that has been inactive.

Since The Doctor’s Advocate, there was a strong feeling that Dre had no longer kept himself affiliated with the Game maybe as a means to maintain his relationship with 50 Cent. The Game seemed unwilling to accept the cold shoulder as he continued to make shout outs to the Doctor. When Detox was announced, the rapper even went to say that the producer wouldn’t be able to do it without him.

Whether that be fact or fiction, something needs to give at this point because urban legends are meant for fictitious character and not an album. Some things may be worth the weight, but nobody can live forever so it’s time to put the foot on the gas