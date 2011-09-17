I Like Big Butts And I Can Not Lie: Diddy & Jimmy Iovine Collab On New Book Dedicated To Female Donks

Diddy & Jimmy Iovine Collab For New “Culo” Photography Book

Sean “Diddy” Combs has collaborated with Interscope Geffen A&M Chairman Jimmy Iovine and fashion photographer and visual artist Raphael Mazzucco to become the vanguards of an art movement featuring the female backside.

With a confident eye for the element of sexuality, Diddy, who served as executive editor, is subtly pushing society’s standards of beauty toward a more genuine, realistic and bold shape. Derived from the Italian word “culo,” meaning buttocks, CULO by Mazzucco is a collection of photographs captured into one coffee table book and will be available in stores and as an e-book on November 22.

Revered for his ability to capture diverse beauty and bring it to the forefront of mainstream popular culture, photographer Mazzucco was commissioned to travel the world, shooting stunning, sought after women.

The result is a 248-page portfolio of phenomenal color photographs and art pieces tastefully assembled, to be displayed on every coffee table, providing a guaranteed topic of conversation.

“Raphael is a true artist,” says Diddy. “He relies on instinct- capturing a raw, natural sense of beauty through his lens in CULO by Mazzucco that celebrates the female form. His work is passionate and powerful.” “I wrestled for weeks with ideas about how to tackle this concept,” says Mazzucco. “I have relished every brush stroke, every hypnotic flash in which I reach deep down into my gut and pull out a glimpse of the world as only I see it.”

Diddy and Jimmy Iovine unveiled a preview of selects from the $65 photo art book on the HBO series “Entourage” during the Aug. 28th episode when Vince (Adrian Grenier) was photographed by Mazzucco, making a guest appearance, surrounded by CULO artwork showcased on the set.

Additionally, multi-platinum artist Timbaland produced a track with Pitbull called “Pass At Me,” with a video showcasing a sneak peek of the art featured in CULO by Mazzucco. The exclusive video can be viewed at http://culo.interscope.com.

Says Iovine:

“We at Interscope put projects out with anyone we believe has a great idea and is a true talent, whether it’s a musician, photographer, software developer, or technology innovator. Raphael fits perfectly into what we do. Interscope Records has always been a heat-seeking missile when it comes to shifts in popular culture, whether inciting them or reacting to them swiftly. The impetus for this book is a little of both.”

Mazzucco selected a portion of photographs from the book and merged them with the sensuality and spontaneity of paint, enhancing the visually compelling images through fine art. These large pieces, ranging in size from 6′ – 8′, are created through a unique photo shadow box layering process coupled with paint, resin and objects, resulting in a true innovative artistic installations.

Following the book release, Mazzucco’s CULO art collection will be showcased in a series of exhibitions across the country and abroad.