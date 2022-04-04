Jay Electronica Reappears From Mountainside Portal With “Exhibit G” Leak

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

To say that Jay Electronica is elusive would be a massive understatement but that still doesn’t dull interest in the musical happenings of the mythical lyricist. A reportedly new track titled “Exhibit G” and said to be produced by Just Blaze leaked to the Internet and the New Orleans star sounds as formidable as ever.

Not much is known about “Exhibit G” other than it serves to be an extension of the other “Exhibit” tracks such as “Exhibit A,” “Exhibit B” with Yasiin Bey, and the classic “Exhibit C” that still stands as one of Jay Elec’s greatest moments.

On “Exhibit G,” Electronica’s voice sits high in the mix and the production is an apt backdrop for his visual penmanship.

From “Exhibit G”:

Came a long way from the bottom, Our Father

The world is a ghetto forever, Our Harlem

Hov saying, “Let’s get this cheddar, why starve ’em?”

Flows only make me get bеtter, Five Star ’em

If I’m on this sеcond Turn, I go and take the first one

And give it to these n*ggas line from bar, live in person

Puff still hitting me, n*gga, what you scared?

Ty Ty, looking at me like, “N*gga, let’s break bread”

Later in the verse, Electronica namedrops past collaborator Jeymes Samuel, also known as The Bullitts on the track, fueling an idea that maybe this was a track intended for another project. Also, the familiar themes of Sean “Diddy” Combs pushing for more pen productivity from Jay Elec, the nudging by Jay-Z aka Hov, and the “40 nights” reference suggest this was recorded around the same time as A Written Testimony.

Check it out below.

