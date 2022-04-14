Charlamagne Tha God Developing New Graphic Novels & Comic Books With Kevin Grevioux

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Charlamagne Tha God continues to excel at this thing we call life and is adding yet another hat to his feather as he will be embarking on a new journey by venturing into the exciting and creative world of comic books.

According to Variety the radio personality turned best-selling author turned TV talkshow host will be developing a line of graphic novels via his Simon & Schuster imprint Black Privilege Publishing, and will also be tackling a comic book series with the help of AWA Studios. Yesterday Charlamagne took to his IG page to announce the news while expressing his personal excitement behind the projects saying “If you know anything about me then you already know how I feel about comics!!! A lot of the Black superheroes I loved growing up were street-level and that’s cool, but I want to see omega-level superheroes that look like me and people around me, and that’s exactly what @kevingrevioux and I are giving you with ‘Darkstorm’.”

As you now know Charlamagne has enlisted the talents of Kevin Grevioux to pen a new novel dubbed Darkstorm which centers around a “reluctant superhero with PTSD who is seen as an anti-hero except to those who know him best.” Ken Lashley will be handling illustrations for the upcoming novel. As for the comic book side of things, The Vindicators will be the first project to come from Tha God and will revolve around a “diverse superhero team and a relatable origin story set in a bleak dystopian future.”

Y’all know they’ll be fighting off whatever remaining KKK or MAGA disciples are left alive in said dystopian future. Just sayin.’

Grevioux is looking forward to the work at hand as he stated, “I feel blessed to be working with a guy that is as successful as Charlamagne, a one-of-a-kind cultural icon with global reach. He also has an incredible genre IQ for science fiction, comics and fantasy. So, I truly believe that he is the absolute perfect partner for these ventures. The world’s really not ready for what we have in store.”

No word on when we can expect any of these project to hit the shelves but best believe we’ll be supporting once they’re available… unless Charlamagne gets canceled by the culture for whatever reason by then. We kid we kid.