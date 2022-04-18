HHW Gaming: This ‘TMNT: Cowabunga Collection’ Collector’s Edition Is A Must Have For Ninja Turtle’s Fans

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Calling all 80s and early 90s babies who love the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, this collection is definitely made for you.

Monday (Apr.18), Konami announced a new limited edition collector’s box set for its upcoming Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection game. The video game developer teamed up with Nickelodeon, the TMNT cartoon franchise’s current home, for the set that features “one-of-a-kind items and exclusive artwork from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles co-creator Kevin Eastman.

The box will contain:

Physical copy of the game with an original box design by Kevin Eastman

Cloth poster featuring Kevin Eastman’s adaptation of TMNT: Turtles in Time (16” by 24”)

Multi-layer acrylic diorama of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael, and Michelangelo (4.5” by 5”)

Enamel pin set of five classic designs – The Technodrome, Turtle Blimp, Party Wagon, Shredder, and Krang

Set of 12 translucent comic style character trading cards based on TMNT: Tournament Fighters with rarely seen appearances from Wingnut, Armaggon, Chrome Dome, War, Aska, Karai, and more (3” by 5”)

Full-color artbook with 180 pages featuring a chapter dedicated to each of the 13 games in the compilation (5.5” by 8”)

The collection set is available for pre-order on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch for $149.99. Along with the fantastic collectibles, players will also get 13 classic Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle games.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles in Time (Arcade)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Arcade Game (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: The Manhattan Project (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (NES)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Super Nintendo)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Hyperstone Heist (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tournament Fighters (Sega Genesis)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Fall of The Foot Clan (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: Back From The Sewers (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III: Radical Rescue (Game Boy)

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection drops this year!

