Bow Wow Joins Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E. Tour

Bow Wow Added To F.A.M.E. Tour

Bow Wow is taking his show on the road now that he’s been added to Chris Brown’s F.A.M.E Tour.

As previously reported, Brown’s tour kicked off September 12 in Toronto, Canada and features Kelly Rowland, Tyga and T-Pain.

Now with Bow added, the tour will travel to Miami, Florida.

Speaking on the tour, Bow released a statement saying,

“It’s gone be fun ya know. Me and Breezy are brothers man. Our fans know that. It’s just a different energy when we are on the same bill together or in the same arena. The fans know what to expect, and that’s a hell of a show.”



Check out Bow Wow and Chris Brown’s tour dates below.



• Oct. 5 – Miami, FL – American Airlines Arena

• Oct. 7 – Tampa, FL – 1-800-ASK-GARY Amphitheatre

• Oct. 8 – Charlotte, NC – Verizon Wireless Amphitheatre

• Oct. 9 – Virginia Beach, VA – Farm Bureau Amphitheatre

• Oct. 12 – Kansas City, MO – Sprint Center

• Oct. 14 – Dallas, TX – GEXA Pavilion

• Oct. 15 – New Orleans, LA – New Orleans Arena

• Oct. 16 – Houston, TX – Woodlands

• Oct. 18 – Phoenix, AZ – Ashley Pavilion

• Oct. 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

• Oct. 22 – Oakland, CA – Sleep Train Concord

• Oct. 23 – Sacramento, CA – Sleep Train Amphitheatre

• Oct. 26 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

• Oct. 28 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Arena

• Oct. 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – Consol Energy Center

• Oct. 30 – Hartford, CT – XL Center