50 Cent Rocks An Afro At “Every Woman, Every Child” Reception [Photos]

50 Cent Has An Afro

50 Cent is no stranger to changing his style and this time proved no different at last night’s “Every Woman, Every Child” MDG reception.

The G-Unit head rocked an afro at the event hosted by the United Nations as world leaders gathered Tuesday to announce new commitments in support of achieving health-related Millennium Development Goals (MDGs) by the deadline of December 31, 2015.

As previously reported, 50 is giving back through his Street King energy drink that ensures that with each one bought, a meal for a child in need will be purchased.

Speaking on his ties to “Every Woman, Every Child” 50 released a statement saying,

“I used to think I woke up from my coma in order to give people the gift of music. Now I know my music is merely a platform to reach others in a positive way. It is my personal mission to do more to help those struggling through world hunger and I am committed to providing 1 billion meals for women and children.”

Also in attendance at last night’s reception was Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon, Desmond Tutu, President Jakaya Kikwete of Tanzania, Deepak Chopra, Jennifer Connolly, Christy Turlington Burns and Kami (The HIV Positive muppet from South Africa’s Sesame Street).

Check out 50 and his fro out for a good cause below.

