Future Announces New Album; Cover And Title Reminds Us He Is The Toxic King

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

All signs are pointing to a City Boy summer and Future will be providing the soundtrack. He has announced a new album and the visuals are nothing short of epic.

The trapper turned rapper is back out. On Monday, April 25 he revealed that he is dropping a new album, and he took to Instagram to share the new vibes. “Album Title: I NEVER LIKED YOU,” he wrote. The album cover shows him looking very cozy, wearing of a wine-colored two-piece suit with a matching sleep mask in the back of a luxury vehicle.

While details on the upcoming project are scant, the title could be a nod to some of his very high profile exes. Many of his followers speculated the name is a clear shot at Laurie Harvey while others joked that it could easily apply to any and all of his children’s mothers. In terms of the content neither the direction or any featured artists have been yet to be disclosed but he recently hinted that he has been working with emerging rappers Babyface Ray and FKA twigs.

I NEVER LIKED YOU is Future’s ninth studio album and newest effort since his 2020 collaborative effort with Lil Uzi Vert Pluto x Baby Pluto. Look for it April 29.