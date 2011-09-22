John Singleton Reportedly Directing NWA Biopic

John Singleton Directing NWA Biopic

A new NWA biopic is officially in the works according critically acclaimed director John Singleton.

As previously reported, the biopic was said to already be in the works and was being written by Andrea Berloff, a white woman noted for writing the screen play for Oliver Stone’s World Trade Center.

Now Singleton’s speaking out on the project and confirmed while doing press for the film “Abduction” that he and Ice Cube had discussed making the movie.

“I can’t talk about it too prematurely about the stuff I’m doing because nothing’s come to fruition yet, but Cube and I are talking about doing the N.W.A. story,” Singleton told The Playlist. “The script is really, really good, and so we’re just figuring it out. New Line really wants to make it.”

The NWA biopic would tell the story of Ice Cube, Dr. Dre, Eazy E, DJ Yella and MC Ren who rose to fame with their debut Straight Outta Compton.

Additional writers for the film include Leigh Savidge, Alan Wenkus and Matt Alvarez.