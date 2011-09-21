Pusha T, Jadakiss, Waka Flacka To Participate In Celebrity B-Ball Event

Celebrities Gather for “Just Cause”

Pusha T, Jadakiss, Soulja Boy,Waka Flacka, Allen Iverson and Floyd Mayweather are among the dozen or so celebs that will take part in a celebrity basketball event in Atlantic City, this weekend to help raise awareness of gun violence in the Tri-state area.

Masterminded by Rucker Park tournament founder Greg Marius the First Annual Just Cause – Celebrity All Star Weekend will take place from September 23-25.

Many other entertainers such as Jae Millz, Teyana Taylor and Steve Francis will also be on hand to address the gang and gun violence that has recently plagued the Tri-state area.

“This game is an excellent opportunity to merge both sports and entertainment as an outlet to reach the youth,” said Atlantic City councilperson Frank Gilliam. “This weekend is a chance to show them individuals that came from their same background doing something positive and concerned about their well being”.

Festivities for the weekend-long event are scheduled to include an opening ceremony dinner and social hour, a basketball clinic, games and prize packs for children, a community park day where local talents will get chance to show off their skills.

The celebrity basketball game will be followed up by an exclusive after party.