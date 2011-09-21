Chris Brown Takes A Fan Down In Detroit [Video]

Chris Brown Performs In Detroit

Things started getting X-rated when R&B singer Chris Brown started to take a chick down during his performance in Detroit this week.

The luckily fan got her knee sucked by a shirtless C. Breezy during his F.A.M.E. tour show, so we’re guessing that’s the kind of stuff that girls get off on these days.

Brown is currently on tour with Kelly Rowland, Big Sean, Tyga, T-Pain and Bow Wow.

Watch a clip of Chris Brown’s knee sucking performance below.

