Young Money’s Mellow Rackz Pistol Whipped & Robbed After Date, Claims Security Did It

Rapper Mellow Rackz was the center of heavy buzz after revealing that she was allegedly the victim of a robbery which resulted in her being pistol-whipped – and claiming it was her own security behind the deed.

The Young Money artist shared the news on Thursday (April 28th) with her fans through a session on Instagram Live, seeking to address their concerns. “I just wanted to come on here because you guys were freaking out, and I don’t want you guys to do all that,” she said. “I can’t answer everybody’s text messages. But don’t worry, everything is all fine. It’s all good.” The incident allegedly took place after she went on a date in Los Angeles, California, which saw the rapper relieved of all her jewelry and a bag containing her personal items at gunpoint. Her security detail was also robbed at the scene, according to the outlet SayCheese.

At the time the robbery was reported, the former fiance of Kodak Black had only posted a cryptic message about the incident saying: “The way I see it, if you want the rainbow, you got to put up with the rain.” But in her Instagram Live session, Rackz claimed that her own security team was the ones responsible for the robbery and the assault. “Minor setback for a major comeback,” she said. “Just to clarify, my security is actually the people who did all this mess. But you do it once, you could do it again.” There has been no further update on who was actually responsible after her claims.

Mellow Rackz has been gaining some notoriety after her splashy introduction as the newest artist on the Young Money label in 2021. She celebrated her signing with a lavish party at the trendy nightclub LIV Miami. Rackz also received $100,000 in cash and was presented with her own Young Money chain. She also performed during the party, and shared the moment on her Instagram page: “Dreams really do come true 🥺 I really hustled this is no luck🙏 @livmiami ON A SUNDAY😈 it’s @mackmaine4president in the Dj booth 4 me🤣😍 that’s the love u can’t buy💯💯 〽️ula Gang @youngmoney 😤”