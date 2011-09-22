Pharrell Talks Working With Mary J. Blige, The Dream & Secret Project With Jay-Z [Video]

Pharrell Hints At Jay-Z’s “Blueprint III” Follow-Up [Video]

Super producer Pharrell Williams spoke to VIBE at a private tasting for his Qream liquer about his upcoming projects and was thrilled to share news about the Mary J. Blige album he’s working on but when asked about other artists he was reluctant to give details.

There have been talks about Jay-Z starting to work on a new solo album, and the leading Neptune confirmed that he’s working with him but that’s the most info he gave up.

“Yes. I’m working with him but he’s not talking about what he’s doing…That guy just does things the way he wants to do them.”

He went on to declare that “there’s some magic.”

Williams was also questioned about switching genres and doing some production for Gloria Estefan to which he answered, “I dont want talk too much about what I’m doing.”

Skateboard P says he wants his collaborations to smack people so he simply admits, “I have plans.”

Why so secretive Mr. Williams?