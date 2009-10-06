Diddy Presents ‘Diddy’s Blackbook’

From records to clothes to silver screens, it’s almost like Diddy has eclipsed the mainstream community. The larger than life ad of himself for Sean John clothing seems to speak out like a metaphor as it pertains to his presence in the country, even outside of music.

With that said, it would only make sense that Diddy would be the next to jump on the iPhone craze as he has partnered up with BlackBook Magazine to create ‘Diddy’s BlackBook’. The application for the phone will allow users to have a guide to some of Mr. Combs’ favorite hot spots accompanied with reviews of various shops, restaurants and clubs across the country.

The addition to the device has to do with the honcho of Bad Boy, but has more to do with broadening the brand of BlackBook. Ari Horowitz, CEO of BlackBook Media Corp, stated that the overall intent is to launch hundreds of mobile city guides through its access network. Numerous partners purchased the up-and-coming phenomenon back in 2004 and networks such as Bravo and The CW have created their own versions.

As reported earlier, along with his Last Train to Paris, Diddy has packed up from Atlantic and moved on to Interscope Records along big names such as Eminem, Soulja Boy and 50 Cent. As many artists have been moving from Shady and the Interscope home, word has been slowly traveling that the label intends to do some Spring cleaning and clear its roster for a clean slate by 2010.

Bringing Lil Wayne on his international trip for the upcoming album, Combs’ stated that Weezy’s Young Money label was like a reflection of Bad Boy in its prime. Although giving him a nod and propping him for the movement he is creating with the new generation, Diddy also noted that he is still competition when it’s all said and done.

For those that are in Young Money, hopefully it won’t be exactly like Bad Boy of old and if so, make sure those two albums are classics because it’s it after that.