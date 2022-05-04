Tyler, The Creator & Nardwuar the Human Serviette Kick It At Beat Street In Vancouver

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fresh off his latest Grammy Award win for Best Rap Album, Tyler, The Creator is on top of the world right now and is still out here making time for a pretty entertaining interview with non other than the hilarious Nardwuar the Human Serviette.

Linking up at a Beat Street Records in Nardwuar’s hometown of Vancouver, Canada for their fifth interview, Tyler and Nardwuar once again get familiar while strolling through the store’s impressive inventory (must-have items for Hip-Hop heads). After marveling at some of the rap themed action figures on the shelves and whatnot, Tyler opens about the importance of DJ Drama’s Gangsta Grillz mixtape catalogue saying they “really helped shape how a lot of people make music — including me.”

After going through more of the store, we see Tyler geeking out after finding an old URB magazine he always wanted with the Neptunes on the cover.

“This is one of those things I don’t have in my collection… Aw man. This is crazy. I haven’t seen this in like 17 years.”

Can’t help but feel good for Tyler. Sometimes there isn’t anything like getting a piece of childhood back when you’re a grown adult.

Check out the whole entertaining interview below and let us know which items at Beat Street might’ve caught your eye in the comments section.