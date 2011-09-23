Jim Jones Facing Lawsuit Over Use Of Beat

Jim Jones Hit With Copyright Lawsuit

Jim Jones is being sued by producer, Christopher R. Liggio for allegedly using one of the Hip-Hop and R&B beat makers tracks without permission. Liggion filed the suit, Wednesday, in New York federal court.

The suit claims that Capo used the Liggio track “Changing The Locks/Disco Rabbit” without permission. The song featured R&B vocalist Ashanti.

Liggio was named as co-author and producer in the albums liner notes, but says he never authorized the use of the track.

Liggio also names, Entertainment One, Sally Ruth Esther Inc., Universal Music Publishing, Songs of Universal Inc. and Pookitoots LLC as defendants in the lawsuit.

He is seeking $300,000 in addition to legal fees and court costs.