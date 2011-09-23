DJ Drama Says New T.I. Single Coming Next Week

T.I. Releasing New Single Next Week?

T.I. fans should expect to hear new music from “The King Of The South” very soon.

According to DJ Drama, who spoke about Tip’s new music during an interview with DJ Clue of Power 105.1, T.I. is planning to release a new single, and the first song since his release from prison, next week.

“Tip just came home. I was in the studio with him,” Drama said. “He’s actually about to drop a new song next week.”

The ATL DJ also revealed that T.I. has been in the studio and should be released from an Atlanta halfway house by next week.

“He’s in a halfway house but when you’re in a halfway house you can still get to work,” Drama said. “So he’s been in the studio during work time and he’s banging out. Actually [his time in the halfway house] ends next week. So he’ll be in the streets by the B.E.T. Hip Hop Awards.”

T.I. was released from prison an Arkansas penitentiary on Aug. 31st, only to be sent to an Atlanta prison for violating proceeds on his way to a halfway house in Atlanta.

The rapper was finally sent to the halfway house on September 15th.

DJ Drama’s new album Third Power is set for release on October 11h.