B.o.B. Talks Odd Future Diss, Police Targeting T.I. & New Single With Lil Wayne [Video]

B.o.B. Interview With DJ Whoo Kid

Without question B.o.B.’s debut album, The Adventures of Bobby Ray, was a huge success.

Following a year that was chart-topping singles, a gold LP and tours all around the world, the Atlanta rapper is about to do it all over again.

Sitting down with Shade 45’s DJ Whoo Kid, B.o.B. talked about his success, also touching on a brief battle with Tyler, The Creator, T.I.’s legal troubles and his new single “Strange Clouds” featuring Lil Wayne.

Watch below:

