John Legend To Produce NBC Television Show

John Legend To Produce New NBC Show

Grammy-winning singer/songwriter John Legend is on the verge of becoming a TV producer.

According to Deadline.com, the 32-year-old musician will executive produce a NBC comedy sitcom called Mixed Blessings.

Deadline reports the show’s story is of “a prominent, black, street-bred hip-hop artist enjoying his single life who discovers that he has a teenage son and decides to connect with him and his white suburban family.”

Mixed Blessings is also based on the childhood of Legend’s fellow executive producer Mike Jackson.

Universal Television will produce the show and former NBC executive Teri Weinberg is also on the project.

Mixed Blessings will be the first major project for Legend’s Get Lifted Film company.