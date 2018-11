B.o.B.’s “Strange Clouds” Trailer

Here’s a sneak peek at the video for B.o.B.’s new single “Strange Clouds” featuring Weezy F. Baby.

“Strange Clouds” is the first single off Bobby Ray’s upcoming sophomore album, due out in 2012.

Lookout for a full CDQ version of B.o.B.’s single to be released soon.

