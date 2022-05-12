HHW Gaming: Here Is When You Scare The Daylight Out of Yourself While Playing ‘Dead Space’ Remake

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Get your rig and plasma cutter ready. Motive Studios revealed when Dead Space fans would be heading back to the USG Ishimura.

During their Crafting the Tension Art Developer Livestream, Motive, the studio behind the forthcoming Dead Space remake, revealed the game will be arriving on PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC on January 27, 2023. The iconic survival horror game has been rebuilt from the ground up using the Frostbite Engine. It promises to “challenge players to survive and discover new mysteries aboard the iconic USG Ishimura.”

While the remake will take the game’s graphics and sound to another level, Motive promised it would stay true to the original game’s thrilling vision.

“Developing this remake has been a lot of fun for us at Motive, as we’re true fans of the franchise and want to treat it with the respect it deserves. It’s been equally exciting to see players’ reactions as we’re taking them on this development journey with us,” said Phillippe Ducharme, Senior Producer of Dead Space. “We’re making great progress on our road to hitting Alpha, and we’re happy to announce that the game will be launching in January next year. We can’t wait for players, both old and new, to see how we’ve elevated the original experience in the remake to be just as impactful for this generation.”

During the recent livestream, Motive showed off an early look at how the game is taking in-game props, tools, and environments and visually improving them using next-generation hardware. Also, developers showed off by combining dynamic, volumetric lighting with atmospheric and environmental VFX rendered in full-HDR, the Dead Space experience will be taken to a new frightening level.

For those who haven’t played any of the Dead Space games, you take on the role of Isaac Clarke, an engineer sent to fix a gigantic mining starship, the USG Ishimura. Isaac is unaware of the nightmare waiting for him once he boards the ship. He quickly learns the ship’s crew has been reshaped thanks to a “recombinant extraterrestrial infection” and has slaughtered each other. To make matters worse, his girlfriend is missing somewhere on the ship. Armed with his engineering tools, Isaac must take on the monsters called Necromorphs while keeping his sanity intact.

We can’t wait to scare the sh*t ourselves playing this game.

—

Photo: Source: EA / Dead Space