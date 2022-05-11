HHW Gaming: Sorry PS4 & Xbox One Owners, You Need A PS5 or Xbox Series X To Play ‘Gotham Knights’

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like video game studios are slowly transitioning away from the PS4 and Xbox One, and we think that is a good idea. Gotham Knights will be the next big video game that only next-generation console owners will be able to enjoy.

Tuesday (May.10), Warner Bros. Interactive unveiled a new gameplay demo of its highly anticipated game Gotham Knights, which also came with some disheartening news. The studio announced the game would no longer be coming to last-generation systems. That is a complete 360 from original news when Gotham Knights was first announced in 2020 when Warner Bros. Interactive said the game would be coming to the PS4 and Xbox One.

As for the reasoning for the decision, the studio said it was to “provide players with the best possible gameplay experience.” Honestly, we believe they paid close attention to what happened with Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous launch on the PS4 and Xbox One and decided to shift the focus on the PS5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game.

Gotham Knights is developed by WB Montreal, the same studio behind the very polarizing Batman: Arkham Origins game will see players take control of Red Hood, Nightwing, Robin, and Batgirl in a Gotham City where Batman is “dead.” However, the game will not be in the same universe as the Arkham games and will feature a new combat system designed for the co-op gameplay.

Gotham Knights skipping last-generation consoles is sad news, but fans have been mostly reacting to the gameplay demo that focused on Nightwing and Red Hood. Reactions have been mixed with complaints about the gameplay action, the graphics, and Jason Todd’s cop-like appearance.

Gamers are a hard bunch to please. You should already know that.

Barring any more delays, Gotham Knights is set to arrive on PS5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) on October 25.

You can peep more reactions to the gameplay demo in the gallery below.

Photo: WB Games / Gotham Knights