Woo!: Ric Flair To Return To The Ring For One Last Match

Looks like wrestling legend and icon Ric Flair isn’t done with the squared circle, though he definitely should be.

According to the Huffpost, the “Nature Boy” is planning on returning for one final match this July 31 at the Nashville Fairgrounds in Nashville, Ten-A-Key. This will be the first time that Ric Flair has laced up his wrestling boots (possibly Adidas) in 10 years as the last time he saw action in the ring was in 2011 on TNA. Taking to social media to make the shocking announcement, Flair confirmed the rumors and wrote “I Will Prove Once Again, That To Be The Man, You’ve Got To Beat The Man!”

The show, called “Jim Crockett Promotions Presents: Ric Flair’s Last Match,” will stream live on Fite TV.

Flair’s opponent has yet to be announced. It’s also unknown whether it will be a singles or tag-team match.

For Ric’s sake it should be a tag-team. Just sayin.’

Though we don’t know who’ll Ric will be taking on but we can confidently say it won’t be someone much younger than himself. Maybe older if anything. That being said, we know wrestling is scripted sports, but Ric really is risking his health and possibly life doing this one last stunt. Should be interesting to see how this turns out.

Will you be looking forward to seeing Ric Flair back in the square ring one more time? Check out Ric training for his match and let us know in the comments section below.