Virginia Karen Komplains Critical Race Theory Has Her Biracial Son Refusing To Do Chores Because, Racism

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

By all indications, there’s a white mother in Charlottesville, Virginia, who is using her biracial son’s newfound appreciation for his Blackness as an excuse to be racist AF and express her long-held belief that Black people invoke racism to evade accountability, not because we actually experience racism all the damn time. Or at least that’s my best guess for why she’s out here claiming her son is calling her racist because she makes him do chores.

“We didn’t have issues before. He is in eighth grade,” Melissa Riley told Fox News. “He’s seeing himself just as a Black man. He’s seeing things that don’t go his way as racism. And he is finding safety in numbers now.”

Riley is among other plaintiffs who filed a lawsuit against the Albemarle County School Board in December because the district implemented an anti-racism curriculum they are falsely calling critical race theory because white conservatives are using CRT as an umbrella term for anything race-related that makes white people uncomfortable. (*gestures widely towards literally everything race-related*)

She also really seems to have a problem with her son identifying as Black and “finding safety in numbers” with other Black people. (Again, I’m guessing.)

“He looks Hawaiian. He’s beautiful,” she said.

“I asked him to clean the house—‘racism,’” she claimed.

Yeeeeah, I’m pretty sure he’s trying to get out of chores because he’s a damn teenager, but fine, let’s just blame it on the racist “lazy negro” stereotype. (Imagine claiming your son is using accusations of racism as an excuse while also blatantly showing your racism. It’s the sheer caucasity for me.)

Riley said her son is “using it as an excuse because they have told him that that’s how people see him, as a Black man, that the world is against and (he) sees it as a negative now.” This is coming from someone who has clearly expressed that she sees her son identifying as “just a Black man” as something negative, but OK.

Riley also claimed that when she confronted the school about how it Black-ified her son, she was told her son could be a “Black spokesman for the Black community” in the school.

“When I told them I didn’t think that that would be appropriate, they told me that if he was uncomfortable with the conversations, he and other children of color could go to a safe place during these conversations,” she said. “And that’s segregation,” Riley concluded.

Yeah, segregation was forced on Black people. This sounds like school officials giving this whiny Karen the option of not participating in the conversations on race—which seems to be what she wanted in the first place. So what the hell is she even complaining about?

White fragility is a hell of a drug.