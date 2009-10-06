UPDATE** Gucci Mane Denied Performance at North Carolina A&T

Students at North Carolina A&T hoping to catch a glimpse at none other than the walking, talking, nursery rhyme lyricist known as Gucci Mane should prepare themselves for disappointment.

Officials at North Carolina A&T have chosen to cancel a performance by the bejeweled rapper due to complaints from numerous students and faculty members when issues of the rapper’s gang affiliation were brought to the forefront.

LaFlare was set to perform with Fabolous, crooner Trey Songz, Keri Hilson, and A-Town protégé OJ Da Juiceman.