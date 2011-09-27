Mac Miller Talks ‘Blueslide Park’, Releases Album Tracklist [Video]

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, who is gearing up to release his debut Blueslide Park on November 8th, sat down with MTV News to discuss the concept behind the album’s recently released cover.

“I knew I wanted to do something with it that was more than just a picture of me,” Mac said. “Blue Slide Park is a park in Pittsburgh we grew up at. We came across this 8-year-old’s drawing and we were like, ‘Yo, that is like the most simple but incredible thing ever; it’s right to the point,’ “

Speaking more on the album’s title, the Mac continued by saying:

“Being 2, going down slides and then being 6, playing Little League and hanging out there, then being older, coming back there to drink and smoke and party, running from the cops. And now going back there just to chill out and drink a beer.”

Scroll down for a look at the album artwork and tracklist. Blueslide Park can also be preordered on iTunes here.

01. English Lane

02. Blue Slide Park

03. Party On Fifth Ave

04. PA Nights

05. Frick Park Market

06. Smile Back

07. Under The Weather

08. Of The Soul

09. My Team

10. Up All Night

11. Loitering Album Only

12. Hole In My Pocket

13. Diamonds & Gold

14. Missed Calls

15. Man In The Hat

16. One Last Thing