Mac Miller Talks ‘Blueslide Park’, Releases Album Tracklist [Video]

Pittsburgh rapper Mac Miller, who is gearing up to release his debut Blueslide Park on November 8th, sat down with MTV News to discuss the concept behind the album’s recently released cover.
“I knew I wanted to do something with it that was more than just a picture of me,” Mac said.
“Blue Slide Park is a park in Pittsburgh we grew up at. We came across this 8-year-old’s drawing and we were like, ‘Yo, that is like the most simple but incredible thing ever; it’s right to the point,’ “
Speaking more on the album’s title, the Mac continued by saying:
“Being 2, going down slides and then being 6, playing Little League and hanging out there, then being older, coming back there to drink and smoke and party, running from the cops. And now going back there just to chill out and drink a beer.”
Scroll down for a look at the album artwork and tracklist. Blueslide Park can also be preordered on iTunes here.
01. English Lane
02. Blue Slide Park
03. Party On Fifth Ave
04. PA Nights
05. Frick Park Market
06. Smile Back
07. Under The Weather
08. Of The Soul
09. My Team
10. Up All Night
11. Loitering Album Only
12. Hole In My Pocket
13. Diamonds & Gold
14. Missed Calls
15. Man In The Hat
16. One Last Thing