Cardi B Shares How To Change Diapers With Long Nails, Even Non-Parents Are Intrigued

Cardi B continues to hold the culture in the palm of her hands. Kash Doll was curious to know how she changes diapers with her signature nails and she was happy to oblige.

As per Buzz Feed the South Bronx bombshell is the talk of Twitter once again. Earlier this week her peer Kash Doll asked what many individuals have probably pondered since Bardi became a mother. “How the hell u change Wav diaper with the nails? Lol I got on press ons struggling” she wrote. Always willing to try something new, the “Yes” rapper filmed a step by step tutorial showing how she ensures a clean bottom for her newborn baby.

“Okay girl sooo I just made a whole video,” Cardi replied. “Trust me you will get the hang of it! However I do feel like boys are harder to clean,they got more crevices.” In the video she shares some tips and tricks and emphasizes “You always want to make sure you clean the butt cheeks” all the while sporting some inch long red nails.

Her daughter Kulture makes an appearance and looked visibly confused as to why her mother was explaining the diaper changing with so much detail. “Mommy…why are you cleaning the butt?” she asked, to which Bardi said, “It’s a long story.” You can see the clip below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls