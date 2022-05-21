Buckshot “Ride With Me,” OMB Peezy ft. G Herbo “Mufasa” & More | Daily Visuals 5.20.22

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Real OG New Yorkers and Hip-Hoppers are very familiar with a man who goes by the name of Buckshot as he was ready to diss any MC back in the 90’s and though he’s been MIA for quite some time the Boot Camp Click general returns with some new work.

Coming through with some new visuals to “Ride With Me,” the Brooklyn representative takes it back to the golden era where boom boxes and big speakers reigned supreme and cassette tapes were a staple in the hood.

Elsewhere OMB Peezy and G Herbo make a West Coast/Midwest connection and in their clip to “Mufasa” the two rappers trip out with their crew and some exotic young women from the sound stage to a parking lot.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from THEY., Stack Skrilla, and more.

BUCKSHOT – “RIDE WITH ME”

OMB PEEZY FT. G HERBO – “MUFASA”

THEY. – “BLU MOON”

STACK SKRILLA – “ALLAH”

DIAMOND D – “THE REAR VIEW”

NEMS – “NATHAN’S”

BOLDY JAMES & REAL BAD MAN – “5 MISSISSIPI”

RICO RECKLEZZ – “NO RESPONSE”