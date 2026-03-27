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DaBaby Says His Booking Fee Dropped After Homophobic Comments [Video]

The controversy from Rolling Loud has faded but the financial hit stuck around.

Published on March 27, 2026
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DaBaby & Friends - Billion Dollar Baby Birthday Bash
Source: Prince Williams / Getty

DaBaby is finally speaking on the financial impact of one of the most controversial moments of his career — and it sounds like it hit his pockets harder than expected.

As per Complex he made a recent appearance on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, the Charlotte rapper opened up about how his booking fee took a noticeable dip following the backlash from his 2021 Rolling Loud comments. Reflecting on that period, DaBaby admitted the fallout wasn’t just social — it was business. “My booking fee went down,” he said during the conversation, acknowledging that the controversy directly affected his ability to command the same price on the road.

The moment he’s referring to dates back to July 2021, when DaBaby made a series of homophobic remarks during his Rolling Loud Miami performance. On stage, he made some vile comments about HIV/AIDS and the LGBTQ+ community that immediately sparked outrage online and within the industry.

At first, DaBaby didn’t exactly hit reverse. In the days following the backlash, he doubled down in multiple responses, pushing back against critics and defending his comments rather than issuing an immediate apology. That stance only made things worse, leading to festival cancellations, brand fallout and widespread criticism from fellow artists and fans alike.

Eventually, DaBaby shifted tone. He issued a public apology, acknowledging the harm caused by his words and committing to do better moving forward. As part of that effort, he also stated he would support organizations working within the LGBTQ+ community, including pledges to donate and educate himself further on the issues he spoke on.

However, questions have lingered around how much of that commitment actually translated into action. While the apology helped cool things down publicly, the damage had already been done; especially when it came to his brand and business relationships.

Now, hearing him speak on it years later adds another layer to the story. For DaBaby, the controversy wasn’t just about headlines or canceled shows; it had a direct impact on his market value. The situation also stands as a reminder of how quickly things can shift in today’s industry. One moment on stage turned into a ripple effect that affected touring, perception and long-term positioning.

Still, DaBaby appears to be in a more reflective space now, acknowledging the consequences in a way he didn’t at the time. Whether fans are ready to fully move on is another conversation. One thing is clear, the cost of that moment didn’t stop when the music did. You can see him discuss the situation below.

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