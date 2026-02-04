Subscribe
Nicki Minaj Defends Trump, Takes Digs At Trans Youth

Nicki Minaj appeared on Katie Miller's podcast to discuss her growing support of President Donald Trump, trans youth, and more.

Published on February 4, 2026
President Trump Delivers Remarks During The Treasury Department's Trump Accounts Summit At Andrew W. Mellon Auditorium

Nicki Minaj has found herself deeply aligned with President Donald Trump and is now explaining why that embrace has widened in recent weeks. During a chat with Kate Miller, Nicki Minaj shared why she’s siding harder with President Trump and also took a critical dig at trans youth against claims she’s transphobic.

On Tuesday, The Katie Miller Podcast aired a new episode featuring Nicki Minaj, speaking publicly with a media figure for the first time since appearing onstage at the Trump Accounts summit in Washington, D.C. last week with the president.

Early on in the chat, Miller inquired about how Minaj has leaned so heavily into politics, framing the move as a calling.

“I think that people’s steps are aligned,” Minaj said. “I used to always tell people this when I was growing up, but like, I had this strong premonition my whole life that I had a second job to do. And this was, by the way, this was before I even made it in rap.”

Miinaj explained that watching Trump’s campaign energized her to get involved in politics even more, and mentioned a moment that completely shifted her perspective. While she wasn’t specific about what took place, she was candid about why she’s become a strong advocate for Trump.

“When I saw how he was being treated over and over and over, I just couldn’t handle it,” Minaj said. “I felt that a lot of that bullying, and the smear campaigns and all of the lying, I felt that that had been done to me for so many years And I was watching it in real time happen to someone else, and I didn’t think he deserved it.”

Minaj recently faced backlash from the LGBTQ+ community for comments regarding trans individuals, using her time on Miller’s show to clarify her position.

“I want to make it clear that I don’t personally have an issue with the trans part of the LGBT at all,” Minaj said. “I am the biggest advocate for adults to do whatever the heck they want, they’re adults.”

“I only mentioned something when it comes to children,” Minaj added.”And 99% of parents wouldn’t let their 17-year-old get breast implants. So if you wouldn’t let a child get breast implants, you wouldn’t want them to get any kind of surgery. Because we all know the brain isn’t developed.”

Late last year, Minaj had choice words for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, writing on X, “Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.”

The interview can be found by clicking here.

Photo: Getty

Related Tags

Interview nicki minaj transgender

