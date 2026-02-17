Subscribe
DaBaby Talks New Album, Gratitude, And “Cooking With Kirk”

It was nothing but love when K97.5’s RoyalTea caught up with Charlotte rapper DaBaby.

Published on February 17, 2026
Wiz Khalifa, Sean Paul & Da Baby In Concert - Atlanta, GA
Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Fresh off the release of his new project, Be More Grateful, DaBaby appears to be in a reflective space. When asked about the energy fans can expect from his upcoming tour, he promised an “unforgettable experience,” making it clear he plans to bring a club-like atmosphere to every stop.

The album title itself reflects a shift in Kirk’s mindset.

“Just life and the journey,” DaBaby shared when asked what he’s grateful for now that he may have once taken for granted. He spoke openly about gaining wisdom through experience and emphasized that despite life’s challenges, “life is great.”

Outside of music, fans have also been seeing a different side of the rapper through his viral “Cooking with Kirk” videos. Adopting the nickname Chef NoKnife, he’s been showcasing his skills in the kitchen, giving supporters a glimpse into his everyday life.

“It’s something I do on an everyday basis,” he explained, noting that after stepping away from releasing albums for several years, reconnecting fans authentically became a priority. 

“People need to see how I really get down,” he added, even teasing a breakfast lineup featuring French toast, turkey bacon, and eggs.

While DaBaby says he appreciates every track on the project, one record in particular has taken on a life of its own. “Pop That Thing” has emerged as a fan favorite and continues to gain momentum on urban radio, signaling that DaBaby’s latest chapter is resonating both personally and professionally. 

Check out the full interview below.

DaBaby Talks New Album, Gratitude, And “Cooking With Kirk” was originally published on hiphopnc.com

