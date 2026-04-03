How Did Pooh Shiesty Go From Being Signed To Gucci Mane To Allegedly Kidnapping Him?

Pooh Shiesty and associates allegedly set up a meeting to force Gucci Mane to sign a contract release

Charges threaten to bury Shiesty's once-promising career after he had just been released from prison

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Pooh Shiesty’s story just took one of the wildest and saddest turns rap has seen in a minute. On Thursday, April 2, 2026, federal authorities announced that Shiesty, his father Lontrell Williams Sr., fellow Memphis rapper Big30, and several others had been charged in connection with an alleged January 10 armed robbery and kidnapping at a Dallas recording studio. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office and multiple reports, prosecutors say the meeting was set up as a business sit-down over Shiesty’s recording contract, but turned into what they called a coordinated armed takeover. Authorities allege that one victim was forced at gunpoint to sign a contract release, while the group also robbed people of Rolex watches, jewelry, and cash. One suspect remained at large as of the announcement, and the defendants could face life in prison if convicted.

What makes this hit even harder is that one of the alleged victims is said to be Gucci Mane, the same rap star who helped bring Pooh Shiesty to the mainstream under 1017. That mentor-protégé angle is what makes this whole thing feel extra grim. The feds allege the dispute centered on Shiesty wanting out of his deal, and that the Dallas studio meeting was really a setup tied to that contract tension. Prosecutors also say Shiesty was on home confinement at the time, and that investigators tracked pieces of the case through surveillance, social media, and his monitoring device.

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That is why the news landed with such a heavy thud. Pooh Shiesty had only been released from federal custody since October 7, 2025, after serving part of the five-year, three-month sentence he received in 2022. Not long after getting home, he dropped “FDO,” his first post-prison single, and the response made it seem like the comeback was already loading up. Folks were talking like Shiesty had a real shot to reclaim his place near the top of the rap conversation, or at the very least remind everybody why his name carried so much weight in the first place.

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And that’s the real gut punch here. Instead of this chapter being about a second chance, a homecoming, and a return to superstar form, it is now tied to allegations that could bury everything all over again. Before all this, Shiesty’s rise had felt like one of the quickest in Southern rap: a raw Memphis voice, a Gucci Mane co-sign, big records, and real momentum. So to go from being one of 1017’s brightest young stars to being accused of setting up the man who helped elevate you is exactly the kind of rap timeline nobody would’ve scripted — and exactly why this whole saga deserves a closer look.

TIMELINE: How Pooh Shiesty Went From Gucci Mane Signee To Allegedly Kidnapping Him

April 2020 — Pooh Shiesty Signs To Gucci Mane’s 1017/Atlantic Machine

After building buzz out of Memphis, Pooh Shiesty signed with Gucci Mane’s 1017 Records in partnership with Atlantic. That was the official beginning of the mentor-protégé relationship at the center of this story.

June/July 2020 — Early 1017 Run Starts Moving

Shiesty quickly began popping up on key 1017 releases, including collaborations with Gucci Mane like “Still Remember,” while records such as “Monday to Sunday” helped introduce him to a much wider audience. This was the phase where he stopped feeling like just a promising Memphis artist and started looking like a real breakout.

Late 2020 To Early 2021 — “Back In Blood” Turns Him Into A National Rap Force

His Lil Durk collaboration “Back in Blood” became the record that truly pushed him into another tier, peaking at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100. Around the same stretch, his name was everywhere and his momentum felt undeniable.

February 2021 — Shiesty Season Arrives & Cements The Breakout

His debut mixtape, Shiesty Season, landed right as the buzz around him was at its hottest, helping confirm that he was not just a viral moment. By this point, Pooh Shiesty looked like one of the most important new voices of his class.

2021/2022 — Legal Trouble Derails The Rise

Soon after that breakout run. Shiesty’s career was interrupted by serious criminal cases. In April 2022, he was sentenced to five years and three months in federal prison on a gun charge in Florida after pleading guilty. That effectively paused what had looked like a rocket-ship ascent.

October 7, 2025 — Pooh Shiesty Is Released From Federal Custody

Shiesty got out earlier than originally expected, with his attorney confirming he had been released from prison. For fans, that immediately reopened the conversation about whether he could pick up where he left off.

December 12, 2025 — “FDO” Gives The Comeback Real Energy

His first post-prison single, “FDO,” dropped with a homecoming-style video and instantly felt like a statement record. It helped feed the narrative that Pooh Shiesty might really be on the verge of a serious comeback.

January 10, 2026 — Dallas Meeting Allegedly Turns Into Armed Robbery & Kidnapping

Federal prosecutors say Shiesty arranged a meeting at a Dallas studio to discuss his recording contract. Instead, authorities allege that he and eight others carried out an armed ambush, during which one victim, identified as the owner of 1017 Records, was forced to sign a release, while the group allegedly stole jewelry, Rolex watches, and cash. Prosecutors say one of the victims was nearly choked unconscious.

April 2, 2026 — Pooh Shiesty, His Father, Big30 & Others Charged

The U.S. Attorney’s Office announced federal kidnapping and robbery-related charges against nine men in total. Eight had been arrested across Dallas, Memphis, and Nashville, while one suspect was still being sought. The allegations stunned the rap world because they turned a once-promising Gucci Mane-Shiesty success story into something far darker.

RELATED: Pooh Shiesty, Big30 Federally Charged In Alleged Gucci Mane Kidnapping