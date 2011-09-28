Amber Rose Calls Out Funk Flex On Hot 97 [Video]

Amber Rose Disses Funk Flex

Industry girlfriend Amber Rose had some harsh words for Funkmaster Flex yesterdaywhile being interviewed on Hot 97 by Cipha Sounds and Peter Rosenburg.

“I hate Funkmaster Flex,” Rose told the morning show. “He’s a total package. He’s an a**hole.”

Rose explained her beef with Flex saying the DJ is “rude and ignorant” and talks about people behind their backs.

She did however agree to sit down with the radio host if he felt up to it.

Peep the entire clip below: