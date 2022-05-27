 Ice-T’s Daughter Chanel Still Rides In A Stroller & It’s Got Folks In Their Feelings

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Hip-Hop legend Ice-T and his wife, Coco Austin, are facing backlash after sharing a photo of her family at The Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas. “A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops,” Austin wrote. “Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see,” she added, acknowledging the pout on the young girl’s face.

However, folks in the critics section aka the comments had other ideas about why the 6-year-old might be pouting.

One commenter wrote, “She looks like she’s over being in a baby stroller 😩 😂,” and “Isn’t she like 6 yrs old! Should she be out of a stroller by now?!”

“I know she may be your last baby but you have to let her grow up. If anything a wagon is more her age!” another added. “I have a 6 year old smaller than her and she hasn’t been in a stroller in years 😂 I would hate for your sweet baby to get bullied or something.”

This is not the first time the celebrity couple has been criticized for the way they raise their young daughter. In 2021, Coco Austin told E!’s Daily Pop that she still breastfed Chanel who was five at the time.

“I just don’t believe society says they should stop at two,” Coco explained. “You as a mother should stop because they said so. I’m [not] going to stop because I feel like it’s a great bonding experience between her and I.

“She’s my only child, it’s not like I have a big family of kids, and so I’m savoring every moment with this child.”

Austin responded to the recent backlash on Twitter where she shared a Yahoo! News article about Chanel in her stroller, writing, “Oh lord!! Really people? The world loves to criticize literary everything i do!”

Ice-T also responded, writing on Twitter, “Lol… CNN? Really? MFs ain’t got shit else to talk about.. F em all. Smh. Lol.”

The Hip-Hop icon, known for firing back at critics on Twitter, also recently responded to a fan who said he “sold the culture out for the TV check,” replying, “Lol… Says a Bum sitting on somebody else’s car. Clownass.”

Ice T joined the cast of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit in its second season in 2000 and is still there more than 23 seasons later. He recently shared a chart showing that viewership of the crime show is up, writing, “Yep… SVU is definitely back for Season 24…… 25, 26, 27…..? Is up to YOU. The viewers.. TV is a numbers game.. The numbers stay high, the show stays ON. It’s that simple. Thanks to all you fans!!”







