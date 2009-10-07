Fat Joe’s Album Released, Thanks 50 Cent

Fat Joe’s no stranger to beef in Hip-Hop. In the past he’s been rumored to have beef with everyone from Papoose and Remy Ma to Jay-Z and Lil Wayne. Now as previously reported, his newest sparring partner is 50 Cent. Fifty took matters into his own hands last week and released Joe’s upcoming album for free download on his website. He also put the nail in the coffin when he released two viral videos of himself being rushed to the hospital after listening to it.

Istead of an angry retaliation as expected Joe’s taken the higher road and sarcastically expressed his gratitude to Fifty. He appeared as a guest on Hot 97’s Angie Martinez show to speak on his new album, J.O.S.E. II, which hit stores Tuesday. When the radio host brought up 50 and asked if they were still beefing, he calmly said:

“I’ve realized something …really, he’s my number one fan. He really loves Fat Joe. I’m tuned into that. I really came into that realization that he’s my number one fan cause I’m a little upset with the label, I feel like we could’ve done way more promotions but if you didn’t know Fat Joe’s album was coming out today…I think he just said yo my man Joe needs promotion man….”

He even went so far as to tell 50 he loved him.

