Somebody Vandalized The Mona Lisa By Smearing It With Cake. Weird, Right?

There are a lot of activists out there who do not really know how to do activism right—and one of those activists just vandalized Leonardo da Vinci’s iconic painting, the Mona Lisa.

Well—kinda.

According to Raw Story, a man who was wearing at the Louvre Museum in Paris woman’s wig jumped out of a wheelchair and smeared cake all over the bulletproof glass case that covered the painting. So the man didn’t actually do any damage to it, which made his display of activism pretty pointless. Like—all he did was cause some poor custodian to have to clean cake off of the glass.

Also, what exactly was this man protesting?

Well, apparently, the man was declaring that artists should focus more on the planet.

Still confused? Well, of course you are.

I mean, was this guy mad at da Vinci? Was global warming a serious issue during the years between 1503 and 1519, when the Mona Lisa was said to be painted, according to NPR? Was Mona complicit in the deforestation of the planet during the 16th century?

Also, why do people keep going after this painting in particular?

From NPR:

This isn’t the first time the iconic painting has run into trouble. The protective glass was put up after it was damaged in an acid attack during the 1950s.

In 1911, the Mona Lisa disappeared from the museum. For more than two years, there were no hints on where it could be, until someone tried to sell the painting to an Italian art dealer, who informed authorities.

People are weird, man.