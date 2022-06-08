Peep The Official Trailer To ‘Black Adam’ Starring The Rock

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

As the Marvel Cinematic Universe continues to flourish and grow their superhero roster thanks to the Disney+ spinoff series, the DCEU remains struggling to find it’s footing in the cinema game and now they’re hoping that the broad shoulders of The Rock can carry them back into the relevance that Henry Cavill took them to back in 2013.

Today (June 8) fans got their first official trailer to the somewhat-anticipated, Black Adam starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as the titular anti-hero who straddles the fence between superhero and evil villain. Serving as an origin story and spinoff of the 2019 hit Shazam!, Black Adam will show how Teth-Adam/Black Adam (Dwyane Johnson) was granted the powers of the wizard Shazam before eventually going rogue and doing his own thing much to the chagrin of the OG wizard.

Now that he’s once again out and about causing all kinds of destruction across the globe, Black Adam will have to face off against some other well-known DC superheroes including Doctor Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), and Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo) amongst other superheroes. Filled with action, flying, and special effects, the trailer seems to showcase a promising comic book film that fans may appreciate come the Fall.

Though Black Adam’s main rival is Shazam (Zachary Levi), it doesn’t seem like they’ll be crossing paths in this film and with Shazam! Fury of the Gods already set to release on December 16th, a face-off between these two might not happen until Black Adam 2 or Shazam! 3.

Whether or not Black Adam is enough to help save the struggling DCEU whose main characters right now are Aquaman, Wonder Woman and 2 different Batman’s to go with 3 separate Jokers (Dios mio) remains to be seen. Still, it should be interesting to see how this film does not only critically but financially at the box office.

Will you be checking for Black Adam when it hits theaters this October 21st? Let us know in the comments section below.