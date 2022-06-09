Migos Drop Out Of Governors Ball, Lil Wayne Slotted As Replacement

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fans who purchased tickets to Governors Ball to see Migos are feeling in a ways. The group will not be at the festival further fueling rumors of a break up.

As per Complex the trio were slotted to hit the stage this week but will no longer get New York City piped up. On Tuesday, June 7 the festival revealed that the group pulled out. “Due to circumstances out of our control Migos are no longer performing at Gov Ball. Updated lineup coming soon” their tweet read.

The event committee at the organization was true to their social media post and let fans know that Lil Wayne would be taking their spot only five minutes after the original announcement. “@liltunechi will be playing the GOVBALLNYC Stage on Friday, June 10th at 6:30pm!”

Naturally the news only fed into the recent swirl that the Migos have broken up. A couple of weeks ago Quavo and Takeoff announced a new single “Hotel Lobby” from their forthcoming joint album. Coincidently, Offset stopped following his partners on Instagram. Being a ride or die wife Cardi B did the same.

But the group’s team quickly dispelled the chatter with an official statement to TMZ. “A label rep for Migos tells TMZ … the reason the group is no longer performing at this week’s Governors Ball is because Quavo is busy filming a movie, and they couldn’t work around the schedule conflict.”

Neither Migos member have commented on the matter.

Photo: Daniel Vasquez