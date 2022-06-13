DA Claims She’s Been Inundated With Threats After Young Thug RICO Indictment

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Fani Willis the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia says that extraordinary measures are being taken to protect her and her family in the wake of threats after the indictment of rappers Young Thug, Gunna, and 20+ other members of YSL.

Willis was interviewed by WSB-TV reporter Mark Winne and said that the threats have largely been on social media after the sweeping indictment. ‘

“We don’t believe that these threats were directed by anyone that is in the YSL indictment,” Willis said. “I would say that (threats are coming from) people that are very sympathetic, maybe admirers of YSL and people who are connected with them in some sense.”

She added that additional threats have been coming supporters of former President Donald Trump after she announced that her office is planning to convene a special grand jury to investigate events connected to the 2020 presidential election.

“Oh, it is definitely a significant driver of the heightened security,” Willis said. “People are angry about that investigation. People are angry about investigations into gangs, so each of those things plays a factor.”

Wills added that the additional security is necessary for herself and her family, saying, “I’m much more cautious than I’ve ever been in my life, paying more attention to my surroundings” Willis said. “It’s required for me to stay alive.”

She noted that specific comments online include how to find her home. But, added that the threats will not stop her from doing her job. “I’m not going to be intimidated from doing it, and doing it in the correct fashion and holding people accountable.”