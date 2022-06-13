Roddy Ricch Governors Ball Case Dropped Less Than 24 Hours Later

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Roddy Ricch found himself in hot water on the way to his set at the Governors Ball music festival but managed to get released shortly afterward.

According to reports, the rapper was en route to perform at the Governors Ball being held at Citifield in Queens, New York on Saturday (June 11th). The 23-year-old was riding in a Cadillac with two other men, Michael Figueroa and Carlos Collins as they reached a checkpoint outside of the venue. NYPD officers responded as Figueroa reportedly replied to a festival security worker asking him to exit the vehicle, “I’m not ready to get out yet.” An on-scene search of the car included the front passenger seat where Figueroa sat was in. Police unearthed a 9 mm Cavik handgun with bullets. All three were then arrested and charged with criminal possession of a weapon.

The next day, Figueroa would be arraigned on the charge in Queens Criminal Court. The “High Fashion” rapper and Collins would be released, with a courthouse clerk verifying that the charges against the two were dismissed. Organizers for the Governor’s Ball Festival announced through their Twitter account that Ricch’s set on Saturday was canceled but didn’t elaborate on why. The Queens District Attorney’s office offered no comment on what prompted the charges against the rapper and Collins to be dropped when contacted by the press.

The rapper did wind up performing at HOT97’s Summer Jam concert event on Sunday night, with his set including a few choice words for the NYPD. “We in New Jersey, right?”, he asked. “I need everybody to say F—k NYPD!”

The incident marks another turbulent moment in NYC for Ricch, who had to bow out of performing on Saturday Night Live in January of this year after he informed fans that he had tested positive for COVID-19.