Brooklyn Drill Rapper 22Gz Arrested For Attempted Murder

Say what you will about the Drill rap scene in New York, one thing you can’t say is it’s a soft one. Brooklyn’s 22Gz has become the latest Drill rapper arrested.

The New York Post is reporting that rapper 22Gz a.k.a Jeffrey Mark Alexander was taken into custody by authorities at JFK International Airport as soon as his plane landed this past Sunday (June 12). Police put the cuffs on him and ultimately charged Gz with attempted murder in connection to a March shooting which left a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his left foot after getting into it with him at a Marine Park, Brooklyn party hall.

The victim was treated for his wounds at Brookdale University Hospital after he gave a description of the suspect to police at the scene.

The 24-year-old rapper was also charged with second-degree assault, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and first-degree reckless endangerment, police said.

He was arraigned in Brooklyn Supreme Court Monday night and his bail was set at $500,000, which he was expected to post with the help of bondsman to the stars Ira Judelson, sources said.

This isn’t 22Gz first run-in with the law as he was accused of killing a man over a parking spot fight in Miami Beach back in 2019 (charges were eventually dropped after spending months in prison) and in 2018 “he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon, criminal possession of marijuana and criminal trespassing after he was found with a large quantity of weed and a taser in a Brooklyn basement.”

No word on how that case went for him.

With all these Drill rappers getting locked up you’d imagine they’d link up to drop a mixtape dubbed “Bars From Behind Bars” or something. Just sayin.’