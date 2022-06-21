Obie Trice Arrested For Threatening Ex-GF & Her Family

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Former Shady Records artist, Obie Trice hasn’t had a hit in years—no shots. But apparently he has added a new record to his portfolio, just not the kind he would’ve wanted.

According to TMZ the “Sh*t Hits The Fan” rapper was recently arrested for allegedly making threats at his ex-girlfriend. To make matters even worse, Obie Trice allegedly included the woman’s family as he threatened them with bodily harm as well. Obie was picked up and booked last Thursday (June 16) in West Bloomfield for using a phone to harass or threaten someone.

Curt Lawson, the deputy chief at the West Bloomfield Police Department, tells TMZ … Obie was dating a woman, and after they split he allegedly sent threatening messages to her and also started texting threats to some of her relatives.

Police say they were told Obie showed up uninvited to his ex’s family home on multiple occasions … and cops got involved and told him to stop.