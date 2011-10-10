Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye Spotted Shopping In NYC [Photos]

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kanye West Shopping In New York

Beyonce, along with her husband Jay-Z and Kanye West were spotted in NYC spending some of that Watch The Throne money over the weekend (or Bey’s 4 money).

The Throne crew were in Intermix in New York City on Saturday morning, where the paps caught a for snaps shots of them.

Peep those on the next pages.

And in other news, Jay and ‘Ye’s Watch The Throne tour kicks off on October 28th in Atlanta, and yes we’re counting down the days.

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »