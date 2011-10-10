CLOSE
Beyonce, Jay-Z, Kanye Spotted Shopping In NYC [Photos]

Beyonce, Jay-Z and Kanye West Shopping In New York

Beyonce, along with her husband Jay-Z and Kanye West were spotted in NYC spending some of that Watch The Throne money over the weekend (or Bey’s 4 money).

The Throne crew were in Intermix in New York City on Saturday morning, where the paps caught a for snaps shots of them.

And in other news, Jay and ‘Ye’s Watch The Throne tour kicks off on October 28th in Atlanta, and yes we’re counting down the days.

